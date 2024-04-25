San Antonio city and housing officials break ground on affordable apartment complex on Far West Side

A new affordable community will help expand affordable housing options for residents on the city’s Far West Side.

San Antonio city leaders and public housing officials broke ground on the Vista at Reed complex on Wednesday.

The complex will feature 56 two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment homes. It will also have a business center, gym, and laundry facilities.

Rental prices will range from $398 to $1,380.

Local housing authority Opportunity Home San Antonio partnered with Atlantic Pacific Companies, OCI Development, and PNC Bank for the project.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke about the importance of expanding affordable housing at the groundbreaking.

“We are one of the fastest growing cities in America,” he said. “With that growth, we must ensure that everyone has an opportunity to ensure a quality, affordable place to live, no matter where they are, no matter what their circumstances are.”

Fifty-five units are set aside for residents with qualified income up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). A utility allowance will also be provided to residents to help offset their utility expenses.

Six of the units are available for individuals and families who earn at or less than 30% AMI, and an additional 13 units will be reserved for households earning 50% AMI.

All living spaces will have at least one ADA-accessible pedestrian route to the unit, and the new community will offer high-speed, affordable internet.

“Giving individuals and families a place that not only serves as a home, but also where they can receive resources that help them thrive in their communities is the most fundamental part of our mission at Opportunity Home,” said Brandee Perez, chief real estate and development officer at Opportunity Home.

Officials said the complex’s design will also prioritize energy efficiency with sustainable water reduction features and weatherization practices.

The development is projected to be completed in Spring 2025.

It will begin pre-leasing prior to completion.