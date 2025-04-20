Corpus Christi’s Selena Museum spans the life and career of Tejano music legend

To tour the numerous points of interest dedicated to Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Corpus Christi would take you all around the city.

But there is one particular landmark that fans of the hometown legend can visit if they want to see the full breadth of her career in one location: the Selena Museum.

Opened in 1998, three years after the singer’s death, the museum is located in the studios the Quintanilla family has long run, Q Productions.

The area, on a stretch of Leopard Street heading toward the city’s outer suburbs, highlights much of the city’s industrial sector with businesses servicing construction or energy enterprises. So it may be easy to miss the museum – that is, until you come upon the large purple sign bearing her iconic signature.

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard The Selena Museum is located on Leopard Street in Corpus Christi, and is also where the Quintanilla family's record label, Q Productions, is based.

The Q Productions record label still operates out of the building, utilized by artists currently on the roster. But as you begin your tour of the museum, the first door you’re led through brings you back to 1995 – into the room where Selena recorded “Dreaming of You,” just a few weeks before her death.

As it was meant for recording, the room itself feels isolated from any sounds outside. A large painting of Selena hanging from the wall lends itself to a moment where you can reflect on how her voice once filled the space.

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard The first room you're led into on a tour of the Selena Museum is the room where the singer had one of her last recording sessions for the song "Dreaming of You."

“Dreaming of You” is often pointed to as representing the crossover potential Selena had in breaking into the English pop market before she was killed. So in a way, your tour begins at the height of her career.

But after you’re led through another hallway, you soon find yourself in a room containing the bulk of the museum’s collection – one that spans not just the breadth of Selena’s career, but her life, as well.

In several glass cases, artifacts of Selena’s childhood are on display: her favorite dolls, sketches of the many outfits she dreamed up.

Many of those dream outfits became a reality. The centerpiece of the room are rows of glass cases featuring several iconic outfits fans would recognize from throughout Selena’s career – all originals.

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard Several of Selena's iconic original outfits are on display in the main part of the Selena Museum's exhibit.

There’s the outfit she wore on the cover to the album “Amor Prohibido,” her Grammy gown, and even the iconic purple jumpsuit she wore for one of her final big performances at the 1995 Houston Rodeo.

The walls glitter with the gold and platinum-selling records that make up her discography, and enclosed in one case are the singer’s two Grammys – one lifetime achievement award, and the other the Grammy she won for her live album in 1994.

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard Museum visitors admire some of Selena's gold and platinum-selling albums on display.

But amid the accolades and various other pieces of Selena’s life are fan tributes. In one case you can view letters sent to the singer from fans as far away as Japan.

And, of course, a favorite for fans visiting from afar is the gift shop that greets you as you wrap up your visit.

The Selena Museum is small but one-of-a-kind when it comes to seeing some of the artifacts that have come to define the late singer’s life and career.

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard Selena's two Grammy awards are on display in a case. One is the award she won in 1994 for her "Selena Live!" album, and the other is a posthumous lifetime achievement Grammy awarded in 2021.

