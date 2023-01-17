Raul Alonzo | The Texas Standard
The spill was originally estimated at 90 barrels of light crude before a later tally put it at 335 barrels, or 14,000 gallons.
Memories of the 2021 winter storm are still fresh for many residents, and lessons from that disaster can help guide planning for the next weather crisis.
The Horned Frogs had a turnaround season powered by newly minted Heisman finalist Max Duggan and new head coach Sonny Dykes.
Ayden Castellanos wanted to create a show centered around his love of the macabre. Now he’s been recognized as part of the next generation of storytellers.
The Raza Unida candidate, and first person of Hispanic descent to appear on the Texas general election gubernatorial ballot, leaves behind a complicated legacy.
Her latest role as Flora in “Fate: The Winx Saga” foregrounds the importance of representation for the El Paso-born, San Antonio-raised Chávez.