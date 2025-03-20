San Antonio Philharmonic taps into classical hits

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs some of the most famous works in the classical repertoire this weekend.

" Classics VII " features Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, the first Piano Concerto of Franz Liszt, and pieces from Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story.

The program is conducted by Jeffery Kahane and features Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko.

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Theater downtown.

"The whole experience is completely transformed because the sheer sound alone is so beautiful," Kahane explained. "It's a dramatically different experience.”

Bexar County commissioners earlier in March approved $300,000 to help fund future performances by the Philharmonic.

