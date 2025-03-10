Animal Defense League waives pet adoption fees during Spring Break

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is hosting an adoption event for Spring Break, and it's waiving adoption fees.

The fees range from $40 for adult cats, $70 for adult dogs and up to $150 for puppies under six months.

All pet adoptions include spay/neutering, vaccinations according to age, microchipping, parasite treatment and a starter bag of Heritage Ranch HEB brand pet food.

The event runs through March 16.

For more information on the events and the pets, visit the ADL web site.

Courtesy image / Animal Defense League