Animal Defense League waives pet adoption fees during Spring Break

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:44 AM CDT
The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is hosting an adoption event for Spring Break, and it's waiving adoption fees.

The fees range from $40 for adult cats, $70 for adult dogs and up to $150 for puppies under six months.

All pet adoptions include spay/neutering, vaccinations according to age, microchipping, parasite treatment and a starter bag of Heritage Ranch HEB brand pet food.

The event runs through March 16.

For more information on the events and the pets, visit the ADL web site.

Courtesy image
/
Animal Defense League
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
