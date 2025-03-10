Animal Defense League waives pet adoption fees during Spring Break
1 of 7 — Jenny.jpg
Jenny
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
2 of 7 — Amadeus.jpg
Amadeus
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
3 of 7 — Hades.jpg
Hades
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
4 of 7 — Puff.jpg
Puff
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
5 of 7 — Choco.png
Choco
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
6 of 7 — Positive.jpg
Positive
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
7 of 7 — Smokey.jpg
Smokey
Courtesy photo / Animal Defense League
The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is hosting an adoption event for Spring Break, and it's waiving adoption fees.
The fees range from $40 for adult cats, $70 for adult dogs and up to $150 for puppies under six months.
All pet adoptions include spay/neutering, vaccinations according to age, microchipping, parasite treatment and a starter bag of Heritage Ranch HEB brand pet food.
The event runs through March 16.
For more information on the events and the pets, visit the ADL web site.
