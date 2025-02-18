San Antonio Eagle Scout raises funds for an accessible playground at McAllister Park

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Thomas Murray, a sophomore at Central Catholic High School, wants the public's help to raise funds for his 5K fundraiser to create an accessible-friendly playground as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“In Boy Scouting, you have several ranks, Eagle Scout being the highest rank you can achieve. But to achieve the rank of Eagle, you have to go through several steps, fill out papers, and one of those requirements is completing an Eagle Scout project. You have to complete and oversee a project that helps support the community.”

For Thomas, deciding on a project was easy. Thomas' brother inspired him to create the accessible Musical Sound Playground. Sean, who was born with Down Syndrome, has a passion for music.

Courtesy photo / Murray family Thomas Murray (left) and his brother Sean.

“When I was little, my parents used to take both me, my little brother and my older brother to this park in Wimberley, to the trail of lights, and they had a musical soundgarden there, so we'd spend hours kind of just playing at that. There's a section that they had for kids, and I figured that's a really good idea. And my brother, my older brother ... loved it, so I decided, 'why not have that be my Eagle Scout project?' I mean, I haven't really seen anything like that in San Antonio parks,” Thomas explained.

Melissa Murray is Thomas and Sean’s mother. She said Sean works regularly with a music therapist.

“He grabs his guitar, and he starts playing, and the way he lights up, I think that's what all of us just find so much joy ... and that's why ... when [Thomas] says, 'okay, I want to put this playground together,' I think he envisions his brother going and using these instruments and just coming to life. And I think that's why he has a passion for this,” she explained.

Thomas plans to have four to five musical instruments designed for the playground at McAllister Park’s Turkey Roost area. It will feature Calypso Drums, Griffin Chimes, Manta Ray, Pagoda Bells, and Contrabass Chimes.

“All these instruments will be made for everyone to enjoy, so whether people have disabilities or they're in their elderly years, they'll be able to enjoy it,” he added.

Thomas aims to raise $60,000 to pay for the instruments and installation.

“He had a vision and dream," his mother explained, "and we're like, 'if you put the work into it, anything is possible.' And he was gung-ho about it. And he felt with his support group from school and his friends into the running community and the Boy Scouts itself, he thought he can make this happen. So we were like, 'okay, that's what you want to do. Go for it, son, we'll support you,' ”

Thomas has worried about getting enough runners to help raise money for this project, but his mother added that she couldn’t be more proud of his vision.

“He's like, 'well, I think you're gonna have to put some money into this,' and I turned to him, I said, ‘Son, you know what?' I go, 'it is not a loss on us. What you have learned this past year is, it's priceless. How when you first started, and how you learn to speak to someone and get your vision across, and your writing skills and your communication, and you're sending your memos and your emails and your letters out,' I go 'Wow.' I go, 'I've seen you grow in a year. And to me, that's priceless. You can't teach this in a high school classroom,' I go 'so that you go, you know what son? I'm so proud of you.’ Murray said.

Thomas wants the public to participate in the 5K race on Feb. 23 or donate . All proceeds will go directly toward funding the purchase and installation of instruments for the accessible playground.

Registration ends on Feb. 20. People can register for the 5K here .

For questions about the 5K or accessible playground, Thomas invites emailed questions at this address: trail2eagle285@gmail.com