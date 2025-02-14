The Alamo expands its Spanish-language tours to seven days a week

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Alamo announced on Friday that it has expanded Spanish-language guided tours to seven days a week.

The Alamo launched its first-ever guided Spanish tour last year Wednesdays through Sundays.

Tours will now be offered twice a day, every day at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Reserve tickets at thealamo.org.

Texas' most popular tourist attraction previously offered self-guided tours in English, Spanish, German, French and Chinese.

This effort is a part of a wider one to tell a more diverse perspective of the entire history of the mission-turned fortress — the site of the 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution against Mexico.

Groups representing Indigenous people, Mexican Americans and Black Americans have pushed for a more diverse history-telling from the state and the Alamo itself about the people and events before, during, and after the battle.

The Alamo is currently undergoing a massive $550 million expansion with the construction of a new visitor center and museum scheduled to open in 2027.

Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.