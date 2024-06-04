Bexar County commissioner calls for greater role of diverse voices in Alamo visitors center plan

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday heard a progress report on a new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, which is set to open in 2027.

During the discussion, two commissioners sparred over whether diverse voices were being heard throughout the planning process.

Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers showed slides of exhibit areas designed to tell the stories of the diverse people and events associated with the mission-turned-fortress before the battle, rather than focus just on the battle.

But Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores said indigenous and Black representatives on the planning committee need to be heard more often in the future since the county has promised $25 million for the project.

"I would like to think that moving forward there would be better communication with committee members," she said. "That committee members can be vocal because that's why they're there and cannot feel they are being shut down."

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said diverse voices are being heard in the planning process for historical exhibits. He also said the focus should remain on the battle.

Courtesy image / Alamo Trust Artist rendering of the 4D IMAX Theater that will be part of the new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum

"The Battle of the Alamo is why the State of Texas is investing half-a-billion dollars in our city for us to be able to build this, so I think it's important we keep the main thing," he said, referring to the battle.

The new facilities will sit across from the front of the Alamo in the old Crockett and Woolworth buildings.

Rogers told commissioners a new theater with special effects involving the battle will excite the senses.

Courtesy image / Alamo Trust Artist rendering of cafe inside the planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum

"It's the IMAX experience plus the elements of vibration, smoke, embers, so you really get an experience of being there."

She also said the facility will offer rental meeting or gathering spaces and a cafe as other revenue makers to help make the Alamo self-sustaining financially in the future, as promised by the trust.

The county, city, and state are contributing about $500 million to make over Alamo Plaza for a bigger and more memorable experience for millions of visitors from around the world.