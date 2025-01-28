© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Meet first time Grammy nominee Charley Crockett

Published January 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM CST
Charley Crockett performs onstage during the Class of 2023 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2023 in Nashville.
Terry Wyatt
/
Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Charley Crockett performs onstage during the Class of 2023 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2023 in Nashville.

Country music singer Charley Crockett was born and raised in Texas, grew up in a single-wide trailer with his mom and says his family lineage traces all the way back to the frontiersman Davy Crockett.

This Sunday is the music industry's biggest night — the Grammy Awards. And Crockett is up for an award for the first time — Best Americana Album — for his record "$10 Cowboy."

