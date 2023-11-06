San Antonio playwright chronicles the trauma of sexual assault with 'Monday, or the Other Rape Play'

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A new play that explores the pain of sexual assault debuts on Monday, Nov. 6. The play is titled "Monday, or the Other Rape Play." The main character, Wylie, tries to recount her experience of sexual assault and understand why it happened to her.

It's written by local playwright Amy Abrigo. She received the Individual Artist Grant from the San Antonio Arts Commission to produce this public reading. Abrigo said the piece aims to generate empathy for survivors.

"My goal in writing this play and producing this play and letting it be heard is that it will help other people feel less alone and also know that there are different ways they can express and heal with me and with this art," she said.

Monday’s four actors will take the stage at Black Potion to guide the audience through one woman’s experience with sexual assault and her journey to recovery.

The play will be an auditory journey, guiding the audience through Wylie’s experience. The story will jump off after Wylie is asked to explain what happened to her. From there, Wylie, her friends, and the audience will jump back and forth across time to try and uncover the truth.

“Rape is so every day. It is part of every day. [The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN] says that every 68 seconds someone is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes that's a child. So I think it's really powerful that someone's entire life can be changed on a Monday. And for someone else, it's just another Monday.”

At the end of the performance, Abrigo will invite the audience to provide live feedback and to discuss the content with officials and experts from the San Antonio Police Department, Planned Parenthood, and San Antonio’s rape crisis center.

"Monday" requires the audience to process a lot of heavy themes, which inspired Abrigo to prioritize time for reflection after the show with the right people.

“I'm hoping to get some of those resources from these organizations to say, "Well, here's something you can do.” Whether this has affected you or not, and talk about advocacy and talk about healing," she said.

The show is free, and anybody 18 years or older is encouraged to attend the premiere.

For more information, check out the event on Facebook.