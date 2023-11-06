© 2023 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio playwright chronicles the trauma of sexual assault with 'Monday, or the Other Rape Play'

Texas Public Radio | By Lily Brennan
Published November 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST
The actors of "Monday, or the other rape play" attend a rehearsal in the weeks leading up to Monday's performance
Courtesy photo
The actors of "Monday, or the other rape play" attend a rehearsal in the weeks leading up to Monday's performance

A new play that explores the pain of sexual assault debuts on Monday, Nov. 6. The play is titled "Monday, or the Other Rape Play." The main character, Wylie, tries to recount her experience of sexual assault and understand why it happened to her.

It's written by local playwright Amy Abrigo. She received the Individual Artist Grant from the San Antonio Arts Commission to produce this public reading. Abrigo said the piece aims to generate empathy for survivors.

"My goal in writing this play and producing this play and letting it be heard is that it will help other people feel less alone and also know that there are different ways they can express and heal with me and with this art," she said.

Monday’s four actors will take the stage at Black Potion to guide the audience through one woman’s experience with sexual assault and her journey to recovery.

The play will be an auditory journey, guiding the audience through Wylie’s experience. The story will jump off after Wylie is asked to explain what happened to her. From there, Wylie, her friends, and the audience will jump back and forth across time to try and uncover the truth.

“Rape is so every day. It is part of every day. [The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN] says that every 68 seconds someone is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes that's a child. So I think it's really powerful that someone's entire life can be changed on a Monday. And for someone else, it's just another Monday.”

At the end of the performance, Abrigo will invite the audience to provide live feedback and to discuss the content with officials and experts from the San Antonio Police Department, Planned Parenthood, and San Antonio’s rape crisis center.

"Monday" requires the audience to process a lot of heavy themes, which inspired Abrigo to prioritize time for reflection after the show with the right people.

“I'm hoping to get some of those resources from these organizations to say, "Well, here's something you can do.” Whether this has affected you or not, and talk about advocacy and talk about healing," she said.

The show is free, and anybody 18 years or older is encouraged to attend the premiere.

For more information, check out the event on Facebook.

Lily Brennan
Lily Brennan is a junior Communications major and Creative Writing minor at Trinity University. She is co-editor for the Trinity Review, the university’s student literary magazine, the vice president of the Trinity University Polo Team, and an intern at Trinity University Press. Off campus, she is an intern with Texas Public Radio and Global Polo.
