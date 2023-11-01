Archaeologists find notable artifacts during Alamo Long Barrack dig

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Archaeologists with the Alamo Trust Inc. found several notable artifacts during ongoing excavation efforts at the Alamo’s Long Barrack.

The Long Barrack drainage system project began last month in an effort to preserve the integrity of the 300-year-old structure.

Despite the dig being cut short due to rain, excavation of the perimeter wall footer last week led to the finding of several artifacts.

Among items were two musket balls, gunflints, glass, European Earthenware, and Spanish colonial and Goliad ceramics.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2023-11-01 111847.png Artifact found during an excavation of the Alamo's Long Barrack on the week of Oct. 22. Courtesy photo / Alamo Trust, Inc. 2 of 2 — csm_20231027_120613_b88ba06626.jpg Artifact found during an excavation of the Alamo's Long Barrack on the week of Oct. 22. Courtesy photo / Alamo Trust, Inc.

Alamo Trust, Inc. archaeologists have been responsible for excavating particular units within the project area — including the northern portion of the Long Barrack’s interior and the western section of the Calvary Courtyard — prior to the implementation of a new drainage system.

The Long Barrack encountered a problem with water infiltration earlier this year following an exceptionally wet spring. The underground drainage system will be utilized to help redirect water away from the area.

The project is expected to last six to seven months.

Further excavation and analysis will be done to reveal more about the artifacts and area.

Weekly updates of the archeological work are available here.