Luminaria heads back to Hemisfair on Saturday night

Lumanria will once again light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday night, featuring local, regional and international artists.

Music, performance art, digital art, fine art, and more will be on display at the citywide festival.

“The entire festival is illuminated and it's just a place of wonder, of inspiration, and also a place where you can come with family,” said Executive Director Yadhira Lozano. “It's for people of all ages. We just want everyone to come and feel joy and feel inspired for one night in San Antonio.”

This year, Luminaria will be based at the site of the former World's Fair.

“Hemisfair has just inaugurated Civic Park, which is beautiful green space for all of our visitors and residents to enjoy,” she said. “We also go into the grotto area of the convention center, and this is where the River Walk begins or ends, depending on where you want to start. And we go all the way to Market Street in that plaza overlooking the Lila Cockrell Theater area.”

Several stages will provide a variety of live music, including South Texas favorites.

“Texmaniacs are coming back this year. Also, it's Flaco Jimenez, a living legend, and someone that Flaco influenced all the way from the Netherlands. I have Dwayne Verhayden, who's going to step in on some songs with them on accordion,” Lozano said.

Besides performing arts, Luminaria features spoken word poetry as well as digital art, fine art, installations and theater. And they’ve included a not-so-small surprise.

“We also have Little Amal joining us. It's a 12-foot puppet from Syria that's been traveling the world and it's bringing attention to the refugee crisis and humanitarian efforts,” she said. “And Urban 15will be leading that procession with Little Amal.”

Lozano urges parents to bring their children on this 15th Anniversary of Luminaria.

“I want you to come with your child and ask them, ‘What do you think of the art on the wall?’ and see what their reaction is. Because I can guarantee that it's going to surprise you," Lozano said. “We want our children out here and have them say, ‘Hey, mom, one year I'm going to be a featured artist.’ We're cultivating the next generation, and then those kids will be leading the effort and celebrating all of the arts along with us.”

Luminaria runs from 6pm to midnight on Saturday and is free for the entire family.