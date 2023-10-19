A 12-foot-tall puppet representing refugees is coming to San Antonio this weekend

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A giant puppet is making her way to San Antonio right now. Despite her name, Little Amal is larger than life, and she’s on a cross-country journey to raise awareness of the challenges migrants and refugees face in the U.S.

You can catch her at a number of events from Saturday- Monday across the Alamo City that are free and open to the public.

Who is Little Amal?

Little Amal, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, is a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, based on a character in a play called The Jungle about a migrant camp in France. Amal has traveled across Europe and met more than a million people since her journey started in 2021 to promote human rights and raise money for refugee children. She walks with a crew of puppeteers, four of whom control her at any given time.

This fall, she’s traveling across the U.S. to draw attention to the experiences of migrants in the country, especially near the Southern border, according to a press release. She started in Boston on Sept. 7 and will end up in San Diego on Nov. 5.

“Refugees shouldn't be viewed as a problem. They should be viewed as potential,” said Bruna d’Avila, creative producer with The Walk Productions, the organization behind Amal. “The first thing that you have to do with Little Amal is you have to look up … and I think just the act of having people from different places looking up at a refugee girl — it's just physically a very empowering thing.”

What’s special about her visit to San Antonio?

D’Avila said every event in every city Amal visits is unique, based on the local organizations she partners with.

“We’re proud to partner with such incredible local organizations to spread Amal’s message of hope,” said Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones. “Her journey shows how art can be a tool for understanding and spark conversations on difficult subjects.”

A range of San Antonio organizations and artists are helping to welcome Little Amal.



Auntie’s Shopping List - October 21, 2023 at Noon Held at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church (10226 Ironside Dr., 78230) for a Welcome Walk & Festival. In partnership with Culturingua, NEISD Welcome Center and The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Dreaming of Lights - October 21, 2023 between 6 and 10 p.m.Held at Hemisfair (434 S. Alamo St., 78205) during Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. In partnership with Luminaria and URBAN-15.

Who Am I? - October 22, 2023 at 2 p.m.Held at Lions Field Park in partnership with The DoSeum and Lions Field Park.

A House to Call My Own - October 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. Held at Confluence Park (310 W. Mitchell St., 78204) in partnership with artists Ashley Mireles and Anthony Rundblade, with support from the San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio Area Foundation, and District 3 City Council Office.

Amal will visit Austin on Friday before traveling to San Antonio for the weekend, followed by trips to Marfa and El Paso.