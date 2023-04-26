Weather still holding for Fiesta parades as celebration takes a German twist

It appears Mother Nature will bless the two upcoming major Fiesta parades with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported the next best chances for rain for San Antonio will be mainly in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A very small chance of showers follows until midday Thursday. Another strong chance of rain comes between 10 p.m. Friday and sunup on Saturday.

A cold front will push into the city by Wednesday night.

The Battle of Flowers Parade rolls between 9:30 and noon on Friday as many schools, businesses and offices close for the day.

The Fiesta Flambeau, the nation’s largest night time lighted parade, runs from 7:15 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

UTSA Football Coach Jeff Traylor is the grand marshal of the Battle of Flowers Parade after leading the team to back-to-back conference championships and its first ever AP Top 25 rankings. Spanish-language television star Danilo Carrera serves as the grand marshal of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Joey Palacious / Texas Public Radio Fiesta goers pack Market Square on April 4, 2023

Both parades follow the same route — down Main Street at San Antonio College and then toward downtown on Lexington, North St. Mary’s, Brooklyn, and Avenue E. The parades will then pass in front of the Alamo.

Anyone attending Fiesta events after 10 p.m. on Friday should seriously consider an umbrella or least a place they can duck for cover.

Fiesta events Wednesday include the German twist on Fiesta at Beethoven Hall at 422 Pereida St. Fiesta Gartenfest features the 50 member Beethoven Concert Band, beer, wine, and one ton of sausage and 800 pounds of sauerkraut.

Fiesta Gartenfest runs Wednesday and Thursday between 5 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. Learn more here: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar (fiestasanantonio.org)

Night in Old San Antonio continues through Friday night on the grounds of La Villita. The celebration of the city’s diverse cultures with food and drink benefits local historic preservation through the San Antonio Conservation Society.

One of the chairs of the event, Ginger Klaerner, said they have measures in place to prevent underage drinking, including help from agents at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"We have TABC on the ground every night. Now, as a volunteer with NIOSA, you have to be at least 30 or older to work at any alcohol booth,” she said.

Klaerner said they also scan all driver’s licenses before alcohol sales.

Before it ends Friday night, organizers said they will have served 11,000 pounds of chicken — much of it on sticks — along with 25,000 tortillas filled with the good stuff, and 800 pounds of guacamole.

The nightly hours at NIOSA are 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Bags must be clear, and no strollers are allowed. Bring cash to buy coupons for food and drink. ATM machines are located at the gates. Get admission tickets online at NIOSA.org -- it's best to take VIA Park-N-Ride to the big party.

Learn more about VIA’s Park-N-Ride program during all of Fiesta here: SAN ANTONIO FIESTA 2023 - VIA Metropolitan Transit (viainfo.net)

Other Fiesta events continuing Wednesday include the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome and Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square.

The Corynation continues at the Charlene McCombs Empire Theatre with satirical performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. It pokes fun at people, places, and things locally regionally and nationally. Learn more here: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar (fiestasanantonio.org)

The Mariachi Festival continues on the San Antonio River Walk Wednesday and Thursday. Learn more here: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar (fiestasanantonio.org)