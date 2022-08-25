Tejano Music Awards returns live to the Tech Port Arena

After two years, the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards will return live on Nov. 26, 2022 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio.

The Texas Talent Musicians Association announced a huge lineup that includes Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie and Sunny Sauceda.

A young artists segment will also be featured. The feature will bring some of the best rising talent in Tejano music, according to the TTMA.

The long wait for the awards has been felt by many, especially Frank Salazar, who is the Vice President of the Tejano Music Awards. Salazar told TPR what the event means to the community.

“It means a lot to our community to keep our music going because it's the music that was born in Texas, but it belongs to the Hispanic people. It's an American music that was born here in Texas. Has a German background where the music comes from with the accordion,” he said.

The Tejano Music Awards will be hosted at the Tech Port. The recently-opened venue has played host to some of the music industry’s most exciting live performers, including The Smashing Pumpkins and Kevin Gates.

Salazar explained the purpose behind choosing the Tech Port Arena as the venue.

"It's located centrally within the West Side and South Side communities where most Hispanic people actually live and they are doing programs for the Hispanic community in that area. They have a place where they have computers set up for the children to go in and play games and take advantage of using the computer systems," he said.

Salazar also noted that the location used to be part of Kelly Air Force base where many people, including his father, were hired for work.

"It really helped the community and in the end, particularly the Mexican American. So it's got a special meaning, not only the location, but the fact that they're located right there in the middle of a Hispanic area."

Salazar expressed his deep love for the Hispanic community and keeping the music and the Tejano Music Awards alive.

"It's a worthy program worth keeping up. It's a music that will never die, and we need to recognize the artists that are playing Tejano music, because if we don't recognize them, there are other awards programs, but we are the premier Tejano Music Award program and I think they community would miss out on trying to have a good representation of what Tejano music is and their work as an artist for the music industry."

Ticket sales will be announced soon.

To learn more about the Tejano Music Awards, visit the Tejano Music Awards website.