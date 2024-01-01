Valentina Barrera-Ibarra is a part of San Antonio's Ambassador Program and the Photography Intern for Texas Public Radio.

Valentina graduated in 2023 from the International School of the Americas and is an honors student at Loyola University – Chicago, double majoring in Political Science and Anthropology. Valentina is a Fellow at Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America and holds several leadership roles on campus.

Valentina was the City of San Antonio District 1 Intern in 2022 and has worked with Radio Esperanza, 96.5 KEPJ-LPFM San Antonio, since 2019, recording segments and interviews for the station.

Valentina’s love of photography began after receiving her first camera and attending SAY Sí film classes in middle school. Valentina won several Scholastic Gold Key awards for her photography, which were published on Dover Street Market’s website and in international stores.

