Central Library highlights the city’s music venue heritage in '¡En Vivo desde San Anto!'

The San Antonio Public Library continued a four-part workshop and archival discussion about Latino music venues, clubs, and cantinas that have stood throughout the city's history over the weekend.

The project, "¡En Vivo desde San Anto!" is in partnership with the library's Latino Collection & Resource Center, which is run and curated by Bonnie Cisneros, a Tejana writer, educator, and DJ. Cisneros became inspired to create the series of workshops after writing her master's thesis on Saluté, a bar once located on the St. Mary's Strip until its closing in 2012.

Saluté was a space that created neighborhood memories, which sparked Cisneros's idea to translate her thesis into an educational experience to share and showcase personal stories.

1 of 2 — Envivo_Labotanicasign_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Rebel Mariposa showing a replica of a sign that was hung at the entrance of La Botanica, which shares the restaurant/venue values Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 2 of 2 — Envivo_recordplayer_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Dj Despeinada's workshop setup Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

Session two, which took place on Saturday, explored the cultural power of music, dance, and theater techniques with guest presenters Rebel Mariposa and Marisela Barrera. Rebel Mariposa shared her experience as owner of La Botanica, which closed its doors on the St. Mary's Strip in 2020. She highlighted memories and creativity, which the venue encouraged, and showcased various artistic creatives within the San Antonio community.

Barrera led the group in a theater exercise that incorporated memorization techniques and interacting with an audience. Participants were assigned to make a playlist inspired by their favorite San Antonio music memory, which will be added to the workshops' published paper zine that will be handed out during the event.

Bonnie Cisneros, otherwise known as DJ Despeinada, tied art and education within each workshop.

"Working at San Anto Cultural Arts as the old El Placazo coordinator taught me the importance of community, archiving art as healing and creating spaces where people can work on their craft and also archive San Antonio culture history and the beauty of being from here,” she said.

1 of 2 — Envivo_Art_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Artwork brought by Bonnie Cisneros Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 2 of 2 — Envivo_Djpresentation_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Bonnie Cisneros "DJ Despeinada" leading the workshop Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

Cisneros aims to give a voice to people within the community to share significant memories from venues old and new.

Session one began on June 22, utilizing San Antonio Public Library Latino Collection and Texana resources to write a tribute to a San Anto landmark of choice.

San Antonio Music venues provide a space to cultivate and empower artistic voices. Venues mentioned during the session include The Alameda Theater, Wacky’s Deli, and the overall 1970s San Antonio disco scene.

Session three, will be held on August 17 and will explore mask-making and watercolor, while participants learn how to create a zine which will be titled “¡En Vivo desde San Anto!" And finally, on October 19, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, En Vivo will showcase the art and writings of the attendees and publish a zine featuring art made by participants.

The event will be held on the third-floor terrace of the San Antonio Central Library, where the community can share and relive memories of new and old San Antonio iconic community locations.