2024 Holiday Programming on TPR

Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more. This page will be updated as shows are added to the lineup.

Thanksgiving

Turkey Confidential – airs on all TPR News stations, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, Joe Yonan author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

Broadcast made possible by Lifetime Recovery and H-E-B.

This Land – airs on KPAC 88.3 FM, 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B.

Songs of Thanks – airs on KPAC 88.3 FM, 2pm on Thanksgiving

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B.



Hanukkah

Wednesday, December 25: Hanukkah Lights – airs TPR News stations at noon

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B.

Wednesday, December 25: Candles Burning Brightly – airs on KPAC 88.3 FM, 4 p.m.

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B.

Christmas on TPR News stations:

Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m. — World Music with Deirdre Saravia celebrates Christmas around the globe

Tuesday, Dec. 24, noon: Tinsel Tales

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Tuesday, December 24, 8 p.m. — A Jazz Piano Christmas, 40th Anniversary

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

Tuesdsay, Dec. 24, 10 p.m. — The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

Tuesday, December 24, 11 p.m. — Peabo’s 24th annual Holiday Extravaganza, “Peabo Goes to College”

Join Nathan Cone, David Furst, and Peabo the Rooster as the three friends enjoy music, madness, and merriment as they count down to Santa’s arrival at midnight with classic and eclectic Christmas music and a heartwarming story about Peabo’s perhaps misguided attempts to obtain higher education.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m. — Jonathan Winters in “A Christmas Carol”

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

Christmas: KPAC 88.3 FM

Tuesday, December 24, 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. on KPAC, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England. Hosted by Michael Barone.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 p.m. — Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas

NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents the 2014 edition of Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

Wednesday, December 25, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. — St. Olaf Christmas Festival

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy.



Kwanzaa on TPR News stations

Thursday, December 26, noon: A Season’s Griot

A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Kwanzaa: KPAC 88.3 FM

Thursday, December 26, 3 p.m. — The Sounds of Kwanzaa

During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe!

In this broadcast, Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration.

New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 1, 10 a.m. - noon on KPAC 88.3 FM — New Year’s Day from Vienna

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.