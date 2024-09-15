Bajo la Sal: A conversation with artist Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez

The San Antonio Public Library and Texas Public Radio presented the Bajo la Sal closing ceremony on Saturday. Bajo la Sal is a multimedia portrait series by artist Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez. The conversation was moderated by TPR’s Kayla Padilla at the Central Library downtown.

The series features 30 individuals who have made a positive impact on the community of San Antonio. From doctors to lawyers to comedians, these individuals have contributed to the richness and history of the city through their generosity and passion for change.

Alongside the painting and photograph of each individual is a zip code that best represents them. This creates a geographic map of the participants and provides further insight into the person’s upbringing and their connection to San Antonio.

De la Tierra and Rodriguez have also published a book titled Bajo la Sal which includes the paintings, photographs, and interviews featured in the gallery. The book and project at large provide a unique glimpse into the people that don’t often get portrayed in mainstream media.

Those interested in purchasing a book can contact artist Mauro de la Tierra at maurodelatierra.art@gmail.com .

About the artists:

Mauro de la Tierra is a self-taught painter, illustrator, and sculptor. Mauro’s art is community-driven and focuses on socio-economic challenges and generational struggles including poverty, addiction and the prison industrial complex.

Joshua Rodriguez is a self-taught artist, writer, photographer and musician. He has worked on various projects from underground music and art exhibitions to gallery shows. Joshua’s work explores themes like mental health, technology, and spiritualism.

