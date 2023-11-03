2023 Holiday Programming on TPR

Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more. This page will be updated as shows are added to the lineup.

On KPAC 88.3 FM

Thanksgiving, November 23, 1pm-3pm, Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. For listeners, whether they're up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude on Thanksgiving, and this year celebrates its 25th year on public radio! This year’s show presents the best moments of a quarter century of great guests:

Foodies: Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson, Jacques Pepin, Calvin Trillin

Writers: Anne Lamott, Adam Gopnik, Julia Sweeney, Anna Quindlen, Deepak Chopra

Poets: Billy Collins, Rita Dove, Nikki Giovanni, Ada Limon. And classic poems read by Patrick Stewart, Bill Moyers, Studs Terkel

Musicians: Michael Tilson Thomas, John Rutter, Sir Stephen Hough

In Memoriam: John Updike, Wendy Wasserstein, Nora Ephron, Rabbi Harold Kushne

Thursday, December 7, 3pm, Itzhak Perlman's Chanukah Radio Party

Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party. Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights, and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. This special includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers. The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel.

Sunday, December 24, 9am-11am: A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

Sunday, December 24, noon: St. Christmas with the Imani Winds

Join Scott Blankenship for a conversation with members of the Imani Winds featuring pieces from their album "This Christmas with Imani Winds." Hear stories behind the songs chosen for that album and how it all came together.

Monday, December 25, 1pm-3pm: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. Started in 1912 by F. Melius Christiansen, founder of the St. Olaf College Music Department, the festival includes hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity. It features the St. Olaf Choir, the St. Olaf Orchestra, the St. Olaf Cantorei, the St. Olaf Chapel Choir, the Manitou Singers and the Viking Chorus, performing as individual groups and as a massed ensemble.

Sunday January 1, 10am: New Year's Day from Vienna

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Christian Thielemann. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

ON KSTX 89.1 FM/TPR news stations:

Thanksgiving, November 25, 11am-1pm: Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Guests include chef Kristen Kish, Top Chef’s newest judge, Michigan chef and award-winning writer Abra Berens author of "Pulp, A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit," Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, and Dan Pelosi aka “GrossyPelosi” the exuberant author of "Let’s Eat, 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart and Home."

Thanksgiving, November 25, 7pm, Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. I’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Music, plus poetry and readings. This is a one-hour version of the program broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM earlier in the day. (Will not be broadcast on KTXI 90.1 FM)

Sunday, December 18, 3pm: Hanukkah Lights 2023

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories plus a special musical performance by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Saturday, December 23, 7pm: Christmas in Jazz, TX

Enjoy an hour of holiday music recorded live at Jazz, TX with Doc Watkins and friends. Broadcast made possible by Kinetico Water Softeners, City Year San Antonio, Comfort Air Engineering & Primo Plumbing, and Natascha Reynoso, Farmers Insurance.

Saturday, December 23, 8pm: Christmas Around the World with Deirdre Saravia

TPR’s Deirdre Saravia shares holiday favorites from around the world on her weekly program, “World Music.” Broadcast made possible by Kinetico Water Softeners, City Year San Antonio, Comfort Air Engineering & Primo Plumbing, and Natascha Reynoso, Farmers Insurance.

Sunday, December 24, 10pm: A Jazz Piano Christmas

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras. Broadcast made possible by Kinetico Water Softeners, City Year San Antonio, Comfort Air Engineering & Primo Plumbing, and Natascha Reynoso, Farmers Insurance.

Sunday, December 24, 11pm: Peabo's 23rd annual Christmas Special... TITLE TBA

Hosted by Nathan Cone, David Furst, and Peabo the rooster. Join the three friends for music, madness, and merriment as they count down to Santa’s arrival at midnight. Broadcast made possible by Kinetico Water Softeners, City Year San Antonio, Comfort Air Engineering & Primo Plumbing, and Natascha Reynoso, Farmers Insurance.

Tuesday, December 26, noon and 7pm: A Season's Griot

A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. Broadcast made possible by Kinetico Water Softeners, City Year San Antonio, Comfort Air Engineering & Primo Plumbing, and Natascha Reynoso, Farmers Insurance.

