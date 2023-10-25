Think Science: Geoscience & Groundwater

In South Texas, water is a precious resource, and it's closely tied with the ground under our feet.

At TPR's next Think Science program, we'll learn about groundwater contamination, storm runoff, the health of area aquifers, and energy production. How does taking care of the surface affect what lies below? Join us for a free presentation and discussion about the intersection of geoscience and groundwater.

TPR's Nathan Cone moderates the panel featuring researchers from Trinity University and the University of Texas at San Antonio. You'll have an opportunity to ask questions at this live event at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, at TPR's downtown studio, 321 W. Commerce.

Panelists:



Benjamin Surpless, Ph.D., Trinity University

Brady Ziegler, Ph.D., Trinity University

Saugata Datta, Ph.D., UTSA

Free, validated parking will be available at the nearby City Tower Garage, entrances at 60 N. Flores as well as 111 N. Main Avenue.

Please let us know you're coming! Register for free using this link: https://support.tpr.org/a/tsgeo

This Think Science event is made possible by Culligan Water and San Antonio Water System.