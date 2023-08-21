Think Science: Using Data Science to Improve our City

Texas Public Radio and the UTSA School of Data Science present a Think Science panel and discussion on how data can be used to benefit the public good. Join us at UTSA’s downtown Data Science campus on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. for an hour-long live event highlighting the innovative work and programs happening there. See a “digital twin” of San Antonio that can be used for decision making—learn how data science affects decisions about transportation, health care, and city planning and development, and more.

Grab some dinner at the nearby UTSA Eatery and join us for this informative program, moderated by TPR's Nathan Cone!

Guests:



Ryung Jung Lee, Ph.D. – Urban and Regional Planning

Vanessa Sansone, Ed.D. – Urban Education & Policy

Greg Griffin, Ph.D. – Urban and Regional Planning (ScooterLab)

Neil Debbage, Ph.D. – Political Science and Geography (Cool Pavement)

Please reserve your spot with this special link:

Location:

UTSA’s San Pedro I

Weston Conference Center (1st floor)

506 Dolorosa St.

San Antonio, TX 78204

Free parking will be available in the UTSA Dolorosa Lot (Corner of Dolorosa and Santa Rosa).

702 Dolorosa St.

San Antonio, TX 78207

Food and drinks are available for purchase, including adult beverages, at The Eatery located on the 1st floor of San Pedro I, and may be taken into the Weston Conference Center. The Eatery hours of operation for the fall semester will be 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This Think Science event is made possible by Port San Antonio, Y&L Consulting, San Antonio Water System, and the School of Science & Technology.