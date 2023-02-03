Think Science: How Innovation Happens

For decades, leading minds across San Antonio have advanced industries and technologies that are changing the world. Sometimes tracing back a century or even more, chapters in the history of aviation, space exploration, cybersecurity, biomedicine, robotics and others have been written in the Alamo City. And for the past five years, Port San Antonio, our community’s largest technology hub just southwest of downtown, has been working to bring this rich history, and the exciting work that globally-renowned names and local startups are undertaking today, from behind-the-scenes where they have operated for years to the forefront of the world’s stage.

Join us on February 16 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port for our next Think Science event, as Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach traces how, over the past five years, Tech Port has connected people across our community with life-changing careers and educational and entrepreneurial paths in some of the world’s most exciting industries—from the integration of AI in robots to cybersecurity in aircraft to building infrastructure on the moon and in earth’s orbit.

At this event, you’ll also have the opportunity to tour Tech Port’s Area 21 and SAMSAT, the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, creating a unique experience over the course of this after-work/evening event.

Doors open at 5:30, followed by the program at 6:00. There will be time for you to explore Area 21 at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT). The nearby refreshment port and bar will be open for guests as well.

Details:

THINK SCIENCE

Thursday, February 16

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location:

Boeing Center at Tech Port

3331 General Hudnell Drive

San Antonio, TX 78226

This event is made possible in part by Port San Antonio.