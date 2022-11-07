Think Science: Early Disease Indicators

In a healthcare system focused on treatment instead of prevention, being proactive includes not just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but watching out for non-traditional symptoms that may presage later health issues. For example, did you know that gait, or the way a person walks, can be an early indicator of Parkinson’s disease? Or that dental health is closely tied to heart health? At our next Think Science event, we’ll learn about early indicators of disease that you may not be aware of. Plan ahead for good health by attending this event, moderated by Bonnie Petrie, host of TPR’s “Petrie Dish” podcast.

This live event will take place at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater (321 W. Commerce St.) on Friday, November 18 at noon. The event is free an open to the public. You may reserve your space using this special link: [LINK]

Box lunches are available for a $5.00 donation. Free, validated parking is available at the nearby City Tower Garage, entrances at 60 N. Flores Street and also 111 N. Main Street.

Guests:

Mitzi Gonzales, PhD, Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases

David Ojeda Diaz, DDS, School of Dentistry, UT Health San Antonio

Moderator:

Bonnie Petrie, TPR Bioscience and Medicine reporter

Think Science is made possible by San Antonio Kidney, San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic, and LearningRX.