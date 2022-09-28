Humans benefit from spending time in the great outdoors, but pollution prevents many from enjoying our natural world, or even outside their home in the city. And it’s of our own doing.

At our next Think Earth event, we’ll look at the effects of pollution in our city and region with three experts who’ll share their work and research in the fields of air, water, and light pollution. You’ll learn about the ways you can help lessen the human impact on the environment, and ask your questions of the panelists as well.

Panelists:



Saugata Datta, PhD - UTSA

Dawn Davies - Hill Country Alliance

Diane Rath – AACOG

Special introduction by Douglas Melnick, COSA Sustainability Office

Moderator:

Nathan Cone, TPR

Join us on Friday, October 7 at noon at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater for this free event.

THINK EARTH: Pollution

Friday, October 7

12:00 p.m.

Texas Public Radio

321 W. Commerce St.

San Antonio, TX 78205



