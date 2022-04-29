KTPD Del Rio signal update

Many listeners have written to us recently about the weak signal in Del Rio on KTPD 89.3 FM.

Due to the discontinuance of some of our connectivity providers, KTPD is experiencing periodic audio outages. We have ordered new connectivity solutions that are in process, but supply chain issues and labor shortages have led to the delay of this fiber-based Internet solution at our transmitter site in Del Rio. For the time being, KTPD is relying on satellite-based internet for service, which is limited in its capability to deliver a consistent signal more than a few days at a time.

We realize that when it comes to “Real, Reliable” broadcasting, TPR is not living up to our standards in Del Rio, on the technical end. We apologize for the interruptions in service, and look forward to serving Val Verde County with a full-strength signal in the near future.