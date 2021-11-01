2021 Holiday Programming on TPR

Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more.

On KPAC 88.3 FM

Thanksgiving, November 25, 1pm-3pm, Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.

Special guests for 2021:



joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book "Taste: My Life Through Food," a memoir about food, family, and life – and his classic foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia. Naomi Shihab Nye shares her poems celebrating her Palestinian-American heritage, and our shared humanity.

Broadcast made possible by HEB and Earth Burger.

Monday November 29, 3pm, Candles Burning Brightly

Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite, in celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. "Candles Burning Brightly" explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music. Music includes: Dov Frimer (arr Netsky and Jacobson); Al HaNissim – Zamir Chorale of Boston and Ensemble; Traditional -- Blessing Melody - Andrea Stern, harp; Traditional (arr Ellstein; choral arr Jacobson, orch Gelber); Candle Blessings – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra and more! Broadcast made possible by HEB, Green Vegetarian Cuisine and Ivy Hall Events / Tim the Girl Catering.

Friday December 24, 9am-11am: A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music. Broadcast made possible by Broadway Bank.

Saturday December 25, 7pm: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts – tickets for which always sell out months in advance. Broadcast made possible by Broadway Bank.

January 1, 10am-noon: New Year’s Day from Vienna

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Maestro Daniel Barenboim. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins. Broadcast made possible by Broadway Bank.

KSTX/TexNet:

Thanksgiving, November 25, 11am-1pm: Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Featured Guests:



David Chang and Priya Krishna, authors of the new book "Cook at Home: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave)"

Pati Jinich of PBS's award-winning series Pati's Mexican Table

Kenji Lopez Alt of Serious Eats and his latest book "The Wok Recipes and Techniques"

Baker Cheryl Day, author of "Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking"



Broadcast of "Turkey Confidential" this year is made possible by Fickle Pickles, HEB, Ivy Hall Events and Tim the Girl Catering, and Earth Burger.

Sunday, November 28, 3pm: Hanukkah Lights 2021

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Broadcast made possible by HEB, Green Vegetarian Cuisine and Ivy Hall Events / Tim the Girl Catering.

Friday, December 24, 10pm, A Jazz Piano Christmas

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music, captured live in concert with a small audience. The all- star line up includes Patrice Rushen, Gerald Clayton and Eric Reed. Felix Contreras hosts.

Friday, December 24, 11pm, Peabo’s 21st Christmas Holiday Special (Final Title TBA)

Peabo, the self-proclaimed unofficial TPR mascot, stars in his 21st annual Christmas Eve special with his handlers, Nathan Cone and David Furst. This year, best buddies David and Nathan find themselves on the outs on Christmas Eve, and it's up to Peabo to bring them together again. Can this friendship be saved? With some rooster crows and good music, we bet so. Count down to Santa’s arrival at midnight with music, merriment, and madness.

Saturday, December 25, 7pm: A Charlie Brown Christmas at Jazz, TX

TPR’s Nathan Cone and jazzman Doc Watkins host a program featuring Vince Guaraldi's music from the beloved children's special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." This program was recorded live at Jazz, TX featuring the Doc Watkins Trio.

Saturday, December 25, 8pm: Christmas Around the World with Deirdre Saravia

TPR’s Deirdre Saravia shares holiday favorites from around the world on her weekly program, “World Music.”

THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH MORE PROGRAMMING

