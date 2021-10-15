Think Science: The Science of Music

© 2020 Texas Public Radio
October 15, 2021
When you hear music, what does it do in your brain? How do we respond to music? Why was it even created in the first place? At our next Think Science event, we’ll get into the science—and maybe a little of the philosophy—of music, and try to understand just why humans respond so enthusiastically to twinkly sounds arranged in patterns. We’ll hear from a neuroscience professor who specializes in how the brain responds to music, speak to professor whose research gets into the “why” of music and even ethical issues that come with listening to certain music, and we’ll also hear a musical demonstration performed live.

Panelists:

Moderator:

  • Nathan Cone, TPR

Join us for the live broadcast on Friday, November 12 at noon. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio.

This Think Science event is possible by San Antonio Kidney, Camerata San Antonio and Guitar Tex.

