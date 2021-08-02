TPR Programming Changes Coming In August, 2021

This August, Texas Public Radio brings three new programs to its broadcast lineup, welcomes the return of a local music series from one of South Texas’ hottest nightclubs, and brings the San Antonio Symphony back to the airwaves as well.

New additions to the airwaves include:

Reveal – Stories that change laws, lives, minds and the world. Al Letson hosts Reveal, an award-winning program of investigative journalism. Saturdays at 1 p.m., Sundays at 5 a.m. on TPR.

– Stories that change laws, lives, minds and the world. Al Letson hosts Reveal, an award-winning program of investigative journalism. Saturdays at 1 p.m., Sundays at 5 a.m. on TPR. Sound Opinions – Longtime music writers and critics Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis host this indie program for people who love music. Sound Opinions features interviews with music-makers, plus music reviews, deep dives into classic albums, and more. Saturdays at 6 p.m. on TPR.

– Longtime music writers and critics Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis host this indie program for people who love music. Sound Opinions features interviews with music-makers, plus music reviews, deep dives into classic albums, and more. Saturdays at 6 p.m. on TPR. Live at Jazz, TX – Hosted by Nathan Cone and Doc Watkins, this program features performances from Jazz TX, located at the Pearl Brewery complex in San Antonio. Enjoy performances from the first five years of club operations, plus new shows recorded in 2021. Saturdays at 7 p.m. on TPR (except KTXI and KPAC).

– Hosted by Nathan Cone and Doc Watkins, this program features performances from Jazz TX, located at the Pearl Brewery complex in San Antonio. Enjoy performances from the first five years of club operations, plus new shows recorded in 2021. Saturdays at 7 p.m. on TPR (except KTXI and KPAC). Travel with Rick Steves – The popular writer and host shares the joy of exploring places and cultures to the radio. Tune in and experience travel… even if it’s only in your mind! Keep on traveling, Sundays at 11 a.m. on TPR. (Also Fridays at 7 p.m. on KSTX in San Antonio.)

Rick Steves hosts "Travel with Rick Steves."

In addition, KSTX in San Antonio brings a second opportunity to hear Fresh Air with Terry Gross weeknights at 9 p.m., and stations KCTI, KTPD, KTPR, and KVHL will air Think with Kris Boyd at 7 p.m. KSTX listeners will also hear Travel with Rick Steves on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. The new programming lineup goes into effect the week of August 9.

Programs leaving the TPR lineup include World Café, 1A, Milk Street with Christopher Kimball, and NPR’s Ask Me Another, which is ceasing production.

KPAC 88.3 FM’s classical music lineup also sparkles with the San Antonio Symphony, beginning a seven-week summer broadcast series on Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m. The series includes five concerts recorded live at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts last spring as the San Antonio Symphony returned to limited live performances. Ricardo Chavria, most recently seen as Abraham Quintanilla on Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” hosts. KPAC in August will also begin airing NPR’s From the Top at an earlier time on Saturdays, at 9 a.m.

We hope you enjoy these new additions to your Texas Public Radio stations this month! As always, if you have additional questions or comments, email letters@tpr.org. Thank you for your continued support.

