KPAC 88.3 FM To Broadcast Live Concerts From TPR's Studio In May

May brings a trio of live concerts to the airwaves, turning your radio into a recital hall. TPR welcomes three great chamber ensembles into our Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater for hour-long broadcasts on KPAC 88.3 FM. These concerts are designed to bring a little bit of San Antonio’s live classical talent to audience members who can’t get out to see and hear these ensembles perform in person.

The schedule:

Wednesday, 5/12, 7 p.m. Camerata San Antonio – San Antonio’s premier string quartet. Repertoire for this program includes Florence Price’s String Quartet in G Major, excerpts from Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 27, and Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum.”

Sunday, 5/16, 3 p.m. SOLI Chamber Ensemble – For over two decades, SOLI Chamber Ensemble has been on the vanguard of classical music, premiering new music, and championing classics of the 20th Century. This concert will feature Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time.”

Sunday, 5/23, 3 p.m. Adelante Winds – San Antonio’s Adelante Winds present concerts that expose audiences to underrepresented composers while fostering a sense of fellowship for socioeconomically disenfranchised communities. This concert will feature "Spirituality in Music," with pieces by Jeff Scott, Miguel del Aguila, Valerie Coleman, Johann Sebastian Bach, and more.

Thanks to your support of TPR, all you need is a radio to enjoy these concerts from the comfort of your home! All three programs will be broadcast live on KPAC, hosted by TPR’s Nathan Cone.

