Here Are The 2021 Sounds Like KPAC Visual Art Entries

Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and the ten finalists in the Visual Art category shared paintings, digital art, apparel, and a video.

In a normal year, we’d be showcasing the work in person with an audience at our annual “Sounds Like KPAC” competition, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t hold our live show. With that, we hope you enjoy reading the work of these talented students online, who are all advancing to the Final Round of our competition.

The first through third place winners in the Visual Art category will be announced during our live radio program on Saturday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Below are this year’s Finalists:

Eleanor Bird, Advanced Learning Academy

Izabella Garcia, North East School of the Arts

Josette Garcia, Brandeis HS

Campbell Leiloglou, homeschool

Tanya Lertpradist, BASIS Shavano

Mayra Martinez, CAST Lead High School

Suchetha Pagadala, Health Careers High School

Simran Patel, Claudia Taylor Johnson HS

Sohini Patel, Claudia Taylor Johnson HS

Asmita Sinha, Claudia Taylor Johnson HS

"The Firebird" skirt designed by Eleanor Bird

Eleanor Bird: This is my submission to the Sounds Like KPAC Competition. I’m entering in the visual arts category and have created an original skirt design. I designed the skirt, created the pattern, and sewed my fabric together to create a skirt inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.”

The sequined panels on the each side of the skirt are representing the firebird’s feathers as it rises from its ashes. The tulle that lines the bottom of the skirt is inspired by the ballet aspect of the suite and the juxtaposition of the two black and white fabrics brings to life the variations of the suite's movements. I really do like my final product and I hope you do too.

Josette Garcia: "Beethoven: The Golden Age of Classical," on canvas below.

Josette Garcia

Izabella Garcia: "Cherished Memories," featuring Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune"

Campbell Leiloglou: "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy

Campbell Leiloglou

Tanya Lertpradist: Digital art inspired by Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony (Symphony No. 8 in B minor)

Tanya Lertpradist

Mayra Gomez Martinez: “Musical Reminiscences of Childhood”

Mayra Martinez

Suchetha Pagadala: Art inspired by the Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 by Edward Elgar

Suchetha Pagadala

Simran Patel: The Impressionist classical era inspired my visual art entry

Simran Patel

Sohini Patel: Inspired by Impressionist classical music

Sohini Patel

Asmita Sinha: The acoustic era inspired me and I made a connection between an old music player on, in other words gramophone, to headphones which we use today to listen to music.