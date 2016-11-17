Dudley Harris Pottery Sale To Benefit Texas Public Radio

Dr. Dudley Harris is presenting his pottery work at his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 7, 2024.

Proceeds from the sales event on Dec. 7 will benefit TPR. The studio is also open on Dec. 8; proceeds that day will benefit another non-profit organization. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.

In addition to the pottery, Cappy Lawton (Cappy's, Cappycino's, La Fonda on Main) will be selling burgers, tacos, and sweet treats onsite for you to enjoy while browsing and shopping, and proceeds from those sales on Dec. 7 also benefit TPR!

