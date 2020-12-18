Sen. John Cornyn Says States Will Get More Time To Spend Coronavirus Relief Funds

Texas Senator John Cornyn said Friday that federal lawmakers have come to an agreement on about 80% of a new coronavirus relief bill, and included in that 80% is allowing Texas and other states more time to spend the relief money they received earlier this year.

Texas has about $2 billion left to spend out of its Coronavirus Relief Funds, awarded in the CARES Act. Counties and cities of over 500,000 people that received their own allocations will also have their deadline extended.

“I have not seen the final text - we’re still awaiting that - but my understanding is it will be extended,” said Cornyn on a conference call with reporters. “I don’t know what [the] extension date is, but it will no longer be December the 31 of this year.”

The relief package isn’t done, however, and likely depends on Congress passing an omnibus spending deal as well.

Cornyn expects the new round of COVID-19 relief to include direct payments of $600 to some people and extended federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week.

Got a tip? Email Bret Jaspers at bjaspers@kera.org. You can follow Bret on Twitter @bretjaspers.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

