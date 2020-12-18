© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Washington State's Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Cut By 40% Next Week

Published December 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to Washington state will be cut by 40% next week. Officials in other states were also alerted to cuts in their vaccine shipments this week.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with KUOW reporter Anna Boiko-Weyrauch in Seattle about the vaccine rollout in Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR.

