Washington State's Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Cut By 40% Next Week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to Washington state will be cut by 40% next week. Officials in other states were also alerted to cuts in their vaccine shipments this week.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with KUOW reporter Anna Boiko-Weyrauch in Seattle about the vaccine rollout in Washington.

