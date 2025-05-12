Mexico sues Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government filed a lawsuit against Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

The change followed President Donald Trump's executive order, which applied only to the U.S. portion of the gulf.

Despite Mexico's diplomatic requests, Google implemented the change, prompting legal action.

Sheinbaum argued that the renaming overstepped U.S. jurisdiction and misrepresented international geography.

She pointed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, "which says a country's territorial sovereignty only extends 12 nautical miles from its coastline."

The lawsuit, filed in Mexico City, seeks to have Google restore the original name, especially in areas corresponding to Mexico and Cuba.

A Mexican court issued a favorable ruling, ordering Google to revert to the original name.

Sheinbaum had vowed in February to pursue a legal remedy, soon after Google announced it would make the change.

Google's announcement soon followed action from the Geographic Names Information System, the federal government's database of all official geographic names, which updated the name of body of water in accordance with Trump's order.

NPR contributed to this report.