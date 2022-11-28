Joaquín Castro and other lawmakers call for Twitter to ensure protections for Spanish-speaking users

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, San Antonio Congressman Joaquín Castro and other lawmakers expressed serious concern over personnel cuts that they say expose Spanish speakers to harassment, abuse, and misinformation.

The letter followed reports the platform fired a large number of domestic and foreign contractors who worked to detect and remove content that violated the platform's policy guidelines.

The lawmakers requested Musk release information on how the platform will mitigate non-English language misinformation and disinformation for its non-English language users.

The scope of the request includes data on how many content moderators have been fired, and a breakdown of the language fluency and markets they served.

The letter also called for Musk to provide information how how Twitter will work to ensure its algorithm detects illegal content and harmful material equally across all languages.

They requested a response from Musk by Dec. 6.

Earlier this year, Castro was among other lawmakers and several Latino organizations who called for social media platforms to do more to fight against Spanish-language misinformation.