The Austin Marathon is this weekend. Here's what you need to know about road closures.

Runners are getting ready for Ascension Seton’s annual Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races this Sunday.

Seventeen thousand runners are expected to participate in the race. It starts at 7 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, where it also finishes.

Road closures are expected starting Friday until after runners arrive around 2 p.m. Sunday. Here’s what you need to know to prepare.

Main road closures

Friday:

East Ninth Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street, starting at 9 a.m.

Congress Avenue between Seventh Street and 11 Street, starting at 4 p.m.

Eighth, Ninth and 10th Streets between Colorado and Brazos, starting at 4 p.m.

Saturday:

Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez Street and 11th Street, starting at 4 a.m. (Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and 11th remain open.)

Sunday:

Streets from 11th Street down to Cesar Chavez will close beginning at 2 a.m. South Congress and South First Street will be closed from Riverside Drive down to Ben White Boulevard at least until 10 a.m.

Alternative routes

To go north and south, use MoPac, Lamar Boulevard and I-35.

Ben White and Koenig Lane will remain open for east- and westbound travel. 45th will remain open for westbound travel between Red River and Guadalupe.

Rolling closures will be put in place Sunday, which means streets will begin to open as runners pass. All streets are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

Use this guide for more information on street closures over the weekend. Visit the Austin’s Marathon website for more information on the race.

If you are around the route Sunday, make sure to say hi to KUT staffers who might (or might not) be running.

