San Antonio soccer fans prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup

San Antonio's soccer fans are preparing for 2023 Women's World Cup — four weeks of the finest professional soccer matches in the world.

Australia and New Zealand will host the tournament from July 20 to Aug. 20. It's the first time that two nations host the women's games.

Unfortunately for most fans in the Alamo City, that means they will have to wait for reruns of most of the matches. There is at least a 15 hour difference between San Antonio and Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and most of the games will take place in the very early morning hours.

However, all is not lost — most of the games featuring the U.S. team are scheduled to be shown during San Antonio's evening hours. The complete schedule is available below.

The women's tournament comes about seven months after Argentina won the heart-stopping 2022 Men's World Cup.

A new era is dawning for the US women's national soccer team, as the most diverse squad the program has ever produced will pursue an unprecedented third consecutive title when the #FIFAWWC kicks off this month in Australia and New Zealand https://t.co/dPVviBdIlM pic.twitter.com/K2gpRZmecM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2023

What is the Women's World Cup?

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the global soccer championship that brings together teams representing dozens of nations — 32 nations this year, including the United States — to compete for the FIFA World Cup trophy. FIFA stands for "Fédération Internationale de Football Association," which is the international association that manages the games.

Like the men's games, the Women's World Cup is held every four years. Unlike the men's games, the U.S. outlook is much brighter. The Americans have won this trophy four times, including their 2019 faceoff with the Netherlands.

The Women's World Cup was established in 1991 as a 12-team tournament. By 2023, that number has almost tripled — a reflection of the massive growth and popularity of women's soccer around the world and particularly in Texas.

GAME SCHEDULE

Group stage

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand v. Norway, 2 a.m.

Australia v. Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m.

Nigeria v. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Philippines v. Switzerland, 12:00 a.m.

Spain v. Costa Rica, 2:30 a.m.

United States v. Vietnam, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Zambia v. Japan, 2:00 a.m.

England v. Haiti, 4:30 a.m.

Denmark v. China, 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 23

Sweden v. South Africa, 12:00 a.m.

Netherlands v. Portugal, 2:30 a.m.

France v. Jamaica, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, July 24

Italy v. Argentina, 1:00 a.m.

Germany v. Morocco, 3:30 a.m.

Brazil v. Panama, 6:00 a.m.

Colombia v. South Korea, 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand v. Philippines, 12:30 a.m.

Switzerland v. Norway, 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Japan v. Costa Rica, 12:00 a.m.

Spain v. Zambia, 2:30 a.m.

Canada v. Republic of Ireland, 7:00 a.m.

United States v. Netherlands, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Portugal v. Vietnam, 2:30 a.m.

Australia v. Nigeria, 5:00 a.m.

Argentina v. South Africa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28

England v. Denmark, 3:30 a.m.

China v. Haiti, 6:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 29

Sweden v. Italy, 2:30 a.m.

France v. Brazil, 5:00 a.m.

Panama v. Jamaica, 7:30 a.m.

South Korea v. Morocco, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Germany v. Colombia, 4:30 a.m.

Norway v. Philippines, 2:00 a.m.

Switzerland v. New Zealand, 2:00 a.m.

Monday, July 31

Japan v. Spain, 2:00 a.m.

Costa Rica v. Zambia, 2:00 a.m.

Republic of Ireland v. Nigeria, 5:00 a.m.

Canada v. Australia, 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Vietnam v. Netherlands, 2:00 a.m.

Portugal v. United States, 2:00 a.m.

China v. England, 6:00 a.m.

Haiti v. Denmark, 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina v. Sweden, 2:00 a.m.

South Africa v. Italy, 2:00 a.m.

Panama v. France, 5:00 a.m.

Jamaica v. Brazil, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Morocco v. Colombia, 5:00 a.m.

South Korea v. Germany, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

No games

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

Team 1 v. Team 2, 12:00 a.m.

Team 3 v. Team 4, 3:00 a.m.

Team 5 v. Team 6, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Team 1 v. Team 2, 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7

Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:30 a.m.

Team 3 v. Team 4, 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.

Team 3 v. Team 4, 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

No games

Trinity Rodman = the player to watch out for in the World Cup. 👀



The Morning Footy Crew break down the brilliance of @trinity_rodman and her impact ahead of then World Cup. 😤 pic.twitter.com/NAcZoXSamq — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 10, 2023

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

Team 1 v. Team 2, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:00 a.m.

Team 3 v. Team 4, 5:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

No games

Monday, Aug. 14

No games

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Team 1 v. Team 2, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

No games

Friday, Aug. 18

No games

Brazil's football squad landed in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on a charter plane that paid tribute to Iran protesters, including pictures of Mahsa Amini and Amir Nasr Azadani ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LYrUcOytPC — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 4, 2023

Match for third and fourth place

Saturday, Aug. 19

Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

Team 1 v. Team 2, 5:00 a.m.

I thought working six Olympics taught me everything I needed to know about converting time zones.



But prepping for #FIFAWWC humbled me.



Australia has 5 time zones. New Zealand has 2.



The 9 venues? Spread across 4 time zones.



Oh, and Adelaide? It's offset by 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nxv6Hw0G0A — Alex Azzi (@ByAlexAzzi) July 9, 2023

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAMES

This year's Women's World Cup games will take place in Australia and New Zealand, and the cities hosting the matches are about 15-17 hours ahead of San Antonio.

The bad news is that many games will take place after 2 a.m., San Antonio time — when many people are sleeping.

But the good news is that a few games will take place at or after 8 p.m., San Antonio time — when many people are settling in with a cocktail at home or at a bar.

During the 2022 World Cup, several spots in San Antonio consistently offered watch parties, and most fans will have their favorite bars or restaurants. Most establishments that regularly televise sports events will likely have at least one TV tuned to the games — though this year most of them will be reruns of matches from earlier in the morning.

Below are some of the businesses that hosted watch parties during the 2022 Men's World Cup, and they may do the same this year. TPR will update this list as more information is made available.



Smoke BBQ + Skybar: 501 East Crockett St.

501 East Crockett St. Chicken N Pickle: 5215 UTSA Blvd.

5215 UTSA Blvd. The Lucky Duck SATX: 810 North Alamo St.

810 North Alamo St. Roadmap Brewing Co.: 723 North Alamo

723 North Alamo Dave & Busters: Check location

Check location The Growler Exchange: 4130 Broadway St #2

4130 Broadway St #2 The Hangar Bar & Grill: 8203 Broadway

8203 Broadway Europa Restaurant & Bar: 8811 Fredericksburg Rd.

8811 Fredericksburg Rd. Stout House TPC: 22810 US Highway 281, Ste 103

22810 US Highway 281, Ste 103 Trisha's Social Sips / Wheatley Heights Sports Complex: 200 Noblewood

If you can give yourself 8 minutes today then take yourself away from any noise and chaos going on around you, and watch this art.



Diego Armando Maradona. World Cup 86'.pic.twitter.com/hLda7Xldlj — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) July 1, 2023

Looking ahead

Soccer fans also looking beyond 2023, with two specific years at the forefront of their imaginations: 2026 and 2030.

In July 2026, the Men's World Cup returns with more teams and more games. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will share 104 games among 48 teams in 16 cities — including Houston and Arlington. It will be the first World Cup with so many teams.

In 2022, the men's tournament was held in Qatar, and Houston Public Media reported that officials from Houston visited the stadiums there to gain insight into how to host World Cup games. It will host between five to eight games and host a 37-day FIFA fanfest. Recent estimates from the Harris County Sports Authority predicted the city could see a $1.3 billion economic impact, HPM added.

KERA also reported that Dallas officials also traveled to Qatar to learn from their hosting experiences. Monica Paul with the Dallas Sports Commission was among them. She estimated that the Men's World Cup games could each have a $400 million impact on the area's economy, not including the final game itself.

Building on the excitement generated over the 2022 and 2023 tournaments, the presence of the 2026 Men's World Cup in North America is expected to further intensify homegrown enthusiasm for soccer, in a nation and state that still mostly loves baseball and American football.

How that enthusiasm will translate into a successful men's U.S. soccer team — one that lives up to the triumphs the women's team has worked hard to earn — remains to be seen.

The Men's World Cup in 2030 is also generating plenty of speculation. The Associated Press reported in December 2022 that Morocco's solid performance in the 2022 games has led to inspired conversations about the North African nation joining a bid to host the 2030 tournament, possibly with Spain or other European nations. It's an idea Morocco's King Mohammed VI supports.

However, AP explained, 2030 is the 100-year anniversary of the men's World Cup, and Uruguay, the first host, may succeed with its sentimental hosting bid. It would share duties with Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile.

FIFA is expected to make a decision in 2024.

Brian Kirkpatrick, Jackie Velez, KERA's Pablo Arauz Peña, the Texas Standard's Sarah Asch, and Houston Public Media's Rob Salinas Jr. contributed to this report.