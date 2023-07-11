© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Sports

San Antonio soccer fans prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup

Texas Public Radio | By Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan and Allie Long of the U.S. women's soccer team celebrate winning the Women's World Cup in July 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands
Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan and Allie Long of the U.S. women's soccer team celebrate winning the Women's World Cup in July 2019.
Denis Balibouse / Reuters
Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement from club and country play at a press conference with the U.S. women's national team, ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, in San Jose, California, on July 8, 2023.
Megan Rapinoe announces retirement ahead of World Cup
Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement from club and country play at a press conference with the U.S. women's national team, ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, in San Jose, California, on July 8, 2023.
Nathan Frandino / Reuters
PA via Reuters Republic of Ireland supporters Doireann Mulvaney, aged 3 (left) and Isla Reilly, age 2 from Co. Meath as the Republic of Ireland team depart from Dublin Airport to head to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2023.No Use UK. No Use Ireland. No Use Belgium. No Use France. No Use Germany. No Use Japan. No Use China. No Use Norway. No Use Sweden. No Use Denmark. No Use Holland. No Use Australia.
Republic of Ireland Team Departure to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Dublin Airport
Soccer fans Doireann Mulvaney, 3 (left), and Isla Reilly, 2, were among the well-wishers to say goodbye to the Republic of Ireland's women's soccer team as they departed Dublin for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 7, 2023.
Brian Lawless / Reuters
Members of Japan's women's soccer team celebrate during a send-off ceremony on July 6, 2023, before they travel to Australia and New Zealand to compete in FIFA's Women's World Cup.
FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Japan women's national team send-off ceremony
Members of Japan's women's soccer team celebrate during a send-off ceremony on July 6, 2023, before they travel to Australia and New Zealand to compete in FIFA's Women's World Cup.
Yohei Osada / Reuters

San Antonio's soccer fans are preparing for 2023 Women's World Cup — four weeks of the finest professional soccer matches in the world.

Australia and New Zealand will host the tournament from July 20 to Aug. 20. It's the first time that two nations host the women's games.

Unfortunately for most fans in the Alamo City, that means they will have to wait for reruns of most of the matches. There is at least a 15 hour difference between San Antonio and Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and most of the games will take place in the very early morning hours.

However, all is not lost — most of the games featuring the U.S. team are scheduled to be shown during San Antonio's evening hours. The complete schedule is available below.

The women's tournament comes about seven months after Argentina won the heart-stopping 2022 Men's World Cup.

What is the Women's World Cup?

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the global soccer championship that brings together teams representing dozens of nations — 32 nations this year, including the United States — to compete for the FIFA World Cup trophy. FIFA stands for "Fédération Internationale de Football Association," which is the international association that manages the games.

Like the men's games, the Women's World Cup is held every four years. Unlike the men's games, the U.S. outlook is much brighter. The Americans have won this trophy four times, including their 2019 faceoff with the Netherlands.

The Women's World Cup was established in 1991 as a 12-team tournament. By 2023, that number has almost tripled — a reflection of the massive growth and popularity of women's soccer around the world and particularly in Texas.

GAME SCHEDULE

Group stage

Thursday, July 20
New Zealand v. Norway, 2 a.m.
Australia v. Republic of Ireland, 5 a.m.
Nigeria v. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21
Philippines v. Switzerland, 12:00 a.m.
Spain v. Costa Rica, 2:30 a.m.
United States v. Vietnam, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22
Zambia v. Japan, 2:00 a.m.
England v. Haiti, 4:30 a.m.
Denmark v. China, 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 23
Sweden v. South Africa, 12:00 a.m.
Netherlands v. Portugal, 2:30 a.m.
France v. Jamaica, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, July 24
Italy v. Argentina, 1:00 a.m.
Germany v. Morocco, 3:30 a.m.
Brazil v. Panama, 6:00 a.m.
Colombia v. South Korea, 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand v. Philippines, 12:30 a.m.
Switzerland v. Norway, 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26
Japan v. Costa Rica, 12:00 a.m.
Spain v. Zambia, 2:30 a.m.
Canada v. Republic of Ireland, 7:00 a.m.
United States v. Netherlands, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27
Portugal v. Vietnam, 2:30 a.m.
Australia v. Nigeria, 5:00 a.m.
Argentina v. South Africa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28
England v. Denmark, 3:30 a.m.
China v. Haiti, 6:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 29
Sweden v. Italy, 2:30 a.m.
France v. Brazil, 5:00 a.m.
Panama v. Jamaica, 7:30 a.m.
South Korea v. Morocco, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30
Germany v. Colombia, 4:30 a.m.
Norway v. Philippines, 2:00 a.m.
Switzerland v. New Zealand, 2:00 a.m.

Monday, July 31
Japan v. Spain, 2:00 a.m.
Costa Rica v. Zambia, 2:00 a.m.
Republic of Ireland v. Nigeria, 5:00 a.m.
Canada v. Australia, 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1
Vietnam v. Netherlands, 2:00 a.m.
Portugal v. United States, 2:00 a.m.
China v. England, 6:00 a.m.
Haiti v. Denmark, 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina v. Sweden, 2:00 a.m.
South Africa v. Italy, 2:00 a.m.
Panama v. France, 5:00 a.m.
Jamaica v. Brazil, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3
Morocco v. Colombia, 5:00 a.m.
South Korea v. Germany, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4
No games

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5
Team 1 v. Team 2, 12:00 a.m.
Team 3 v. Team 4, 3:00 a.m.
Team 5 v. Team 6, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6
Team 1 v. Team 2, 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7
Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:30 a.m.
Team 3 v. Team 4, 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8
Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.
Team 3 v. Team 4, 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9
No games

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10
Team 1 v. Team 2, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11
Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12
Team 1 v. Team 2, 2:00 a.m.
Team 3 v. Team 4, 5:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13
No games

Monday, Aug. 14
No games

Tuesday, Aug. 15
Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16
Team 1 v. Team 2, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17
No games

Friday, Aug. 18
No games

Match for third and fourth place

Saturday, Aug. 19
Team 1 v. Team 2, 3:00 a.m.

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20
Team 1 v. Team 2, 5:00 a.m.

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAMES

This year's Women's World Cup games will take place in Australia and New Zealand, and the cities hosting the matches are about 15-17 hours ahead of San Antonio.

The bad news is that many games will take place after 2 a.m., San Antonio time — when many people are sleeping.

But the good news is that a few games will take place at or after 8 p.m., San Antonio time — when many people are settling in with a cocktail at home or at a bar.

During the 2022 World Cup, several spots in San Antonio consistently offered watch parties, and most fans will have their favorite bars or restaurants. Most establishments that regularly televise sports events will likely have at least one TV tuned to the games — though this year most of them will be reruns of matches from earlier in the morning.

Below are some of the businesses that hosted watch parties during the 2022 Men's World Cup, and they may do the same this year. TPR will update this list as more information is made available.

  • Smoke BBQ + Skybar: 501 East Crockett St.
  • Chicken N Pickle: 5215 UTSA Blvd.
  • The Lucky Duck SATX: 810 North Alamo St.
  • Roadmap Brewing Co.: 723 North Alamo
  • Dave & Busters: Check location
  • The Growler Exchange: 4130 Broadway St #2
  • The Hangar Bar & Grill: 8203 Broadway
  • Europa Restaurant & Bar: 8811 Fredericksburg Rd.
  • Stout House TPC: 22810 US Highway 281, Ste 103
  • Trisha's Social Sips / Wheatley Heights Sports Complex: 200 Noblewood

NPR and The Texas Newsroom

Other topics

Looking ahead

Soccer fans also looking beyond 2023, with two specific years at the forefront of their imaginations: 2026 and 2030.

In July 2026, the Men's World Cup returns with more teams and more games. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will share 104 games among 48 teams in 16 cities — including Houston and Arlington. It will be the first World Cup with so many teams.

In 2022, the men's tournament was held in Qatar, and Houston Public Media reported that officials from Houston visited the stadiums there to gain insight into how to host World Cup games. It will host between five to eight games and host a 37-day FIFA fanfest. Recent estimates from the Harris County Sports Authority predicted the city could see a $1.3 billion economic impact, HPM added.

KERA also reported that Dallas officials also traveled to Qatar to learn from their hosting experiences. Monica Paul with the Dallas Sports Commission was among them. She estimated that the Men's World Cup games could each have a $400 million impact on the area's economy, not including the final game itself.

Building on the excitement generated over the 2022 and 2023 tournaments, the presence of the 2026 Men's World Cup in North America is expected to further intensify homegrown enthusiasm for soccer, in a nation and state that still mostly loves baseball and American football.

How that enthusiasm will translate into a successful men's U.S. soccer team — one that lives up to the triumphs the women's team has worked hard to earn — remains to be seen.

The Men's World Cup in 2030 is also generating plenty of speculation. The Associated Press reported in December 2022 that Morocco's solid performance in the 2022 games has led to inspired conversations about the North African nation joining a bid to host the 2030 tournament, possibly with Spain or other European nations. It's an idea Morocco's King Mohammed VI supports.

However, AP explained, 2030 is the 100-year anniversary of the men's World Cup, and Uruguay, the first host, may succeed with its sentimental hosting bid. It would share duties with Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile.

FIFA is expected to make a decision in 2024.

2026 Men's World Cup

2030 Men's World Cup

Brian Kirkpatrick, Jackie Velez, KERA's Pablo Arauz Peña, the Texas Standard's Sarah Asch, and Houston Public Media's Rob Salinas Jr. contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Fernando Ortiz Jr.
fernando@tpr.org
See stories by Fernando Ortiz Jr.