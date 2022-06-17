Texas soccer fans rejoice as Arlington, Houston are named 2026 World Cup host cities

The World Cup is coming to the Lone Star State.

Houston and Arlington were named as host sites for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday afternoon. They join 14 other cities from the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

It will be the first World Cup with three host nations, as well as the first tournament with 48 teams. The other cities announced Thursday are: Atlanta; Boston; Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City; Los Angeles; Miami; Mexico City; Monterrey, Mexico; New York/New Jersey; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto and Vancouver.

The Texas matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston, and the number of games played at each venue will be announced at a later date. It will be the first time for Houston to host World Cup games in the city’s history; in North Texas, the Cotton Bowl was a venue for the 1994 tournament.

Take a look at some of the reaction to FIFA’s announcement in Texas:

Dallas awarded 2026 World Cup games — Games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They hope to host at least 6 games, including the Finals, but that won’t be announced for another 8-12 months pic.twitter.com/Z4SMxsipmM — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) June 16, 2022

“Being able to be a small part of bringing #WorldCup2026 here is really special”

- @brianching



The @HoustonDynamo legend reacts to the @FIFAWorldCup coming to the H. pic.twitter.com/MlnYUR0CQj — The Striker Texas (@TheStrikerTexas) June 16, 2022

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is officially named one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup. Here is the reaction.@SportsDayDFW @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/AIbgLZOVqP — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) June 16, 2022

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Copyright 2022 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.