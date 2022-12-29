© 2022 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Spurs break ticket sales record for their historic return to the Alamodome

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
Ron Chenoy
/
USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) dunks the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs marked a major milestone this week as the team prepares to return to the Alamodome for the first time since 2002.

The Spurs announced more than 50,000 tickets have been sold for their Jan. 13 game against the Golden State Warriors.

This is the most tickets ever sold for a single Spurs game, and it is set to be the fourth time in NBA history that a crowd surpasses more than 50,000 fans.

In a statement, RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sport and Entertainment, said the organization is grateful for the milestone.

"Our fans are putting us on the map to break the NBA attendance record in what is already [a] historic season celebrating our 50th anniversary," Buford said.

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls set the record in 1998 with 62,046 people in the crowd.

To celebrate ticket sales, the Spurs will offer a limited batch of 50 lower-level tickets for $50 each.

Single game tickets for the Spurs 50th anniversary celebration at the Alamdome are available at Spurs.com or on Ticketmaster.

