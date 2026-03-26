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Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

A hauntingly beautiful performance by Kitka at Musical Bridges' Unity Fest

By Nathan Cone
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:34 PM CDT
Kitka enters the UIW Motherhouse Chapel.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Kitka enters the UIW Motherhouse Chapel.

San Antonio was the first stop on a short tour through Texas and Louisiana for the vocal arts ensemble Kitka. The ten-woman choir brought their haunting arrangements of Eastern European and Ukrainian folk songs to the resonant space of the Incarnate Word Motherhouse Chapel on Feb. 15. The performance was part of Unity Fest, a celebration of global sounds by Musical Bridges Around the World.

Emerging from the narthex, the women processed through the antiphonal-style pews to their space on the altar to the sound of traditional koleda from Bulgaria, and then kept an audience of hundreds rapt for a full hour with a series of alternately plaintive and nostalgic melodies.

One song, “A Vže Tomu Sim Lit Bude,” had me in tears with its mournful story of a soldier seemingly condemned to wander lost, endlessly, through a forest.

Listen to their performance using the audio player at the top of this page, and learn more about their latest album “Kolo,” on their website, kitka.org.

PROGRAM:

  • Collage of Koleda Carols
  • Loomine
  • Mtats’mindis Mtvare
  • Došč, Došč
  • Lale Li Si, Zjumbjul Li So, Gjul Li Si
  • A Vže Tomu Sim Lit Bude
  • O Onda / Vedu Rusalku
  • Ruotā, Ruotā
  • Matica, Bitutė
  • Oj, Jak Že Bulo Izpreždy Vika
  • Dzveli Orira
  • Nazdrave Ti, Čorbadžijo
Kitka, at the UIW Motherhouse Chapel.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Kitka, at the UIW Motherhouse Chapel.

Tags
Performance Saturday choral musicMusical Bridges Around The WorldClassical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone