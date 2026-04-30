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Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Nature, faith, and the human spirit in song

By Nathan Cone
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT
Crystal Jarrell Johnson and Seth Nelson perform at First Baptist Church in February, 2026.
Courtesy of the artist
Crystal Jarrell Johnson and Seth Nelson perform at First Baptist Church in February, 2026.

Two concerts featuring mezzo-soprano Crystal Jarrell Johnson are featured on this edition of Performance Saturday.

The first, recorded on Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, explores the intersection of nature, faith, and the human spirit through music by Ralph Vaughan-Williams, Olive Dungan, J.S. Bach, and more. For this performance, Johnson was joined by pianist Seth Nelson.

The second performance comes from Good Friday, when Johnson was joined by her musical partner Angela Malek. Together, as the vocal duo, Deux, they performed Giovanni Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Johnson called the piece “a beautiful meditation.”

PROGRAM:

  • “The Bird’s Song” by Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • “Von den Stricken meiner Sünden” by Johann Sebastian Bach
  • “The Crucifixion” by Samuel Barber
  • “He Was Despised” by George Friderich Handel
  • “O Rest in the Lord” by Felix Mendelssohn
  • “Eternal Life” by Olive Dungan
  • “Stabat Mater” by Giovanni Pergolesi
Angela Malek, Geoffrey Waite, and Crystal Jarrell Johnson.
Courtesy of the artist
Angela Malek, Geoffrey Waite, and Crystal Jarrell Johnson.

Tags
Performance Saturday Classical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone