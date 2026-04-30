Nature, faith, and the human spirit in song

Two concerts featuring mezzo-soprano Crystal Jarrell Johnson are featured on this edition of Performance Saturday.

The first, recorded on Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, explores the intersection of nature, faith, and the human spirit through music by Ralph Vaughan-Williams, Olive Dungan, J.S. Bach, and more. For this performance, Johnson was joined by pianist Seth Nelson.

The second performance comes from Good Friday, when Johnson was joined by her musical partner Angela Malek. Together, as the vocal duo, Deux, they performed Giovanni Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Johnson called the piece “a beautiful meditation.”

PROGRAM:



“The Bird’s Song” by Ralph Vaughan Williams

“Von den Stricken meiner Sünden” by Johann Sebastian Bach

“The Crucifixion” by Samuel Barber

“He Was Despised” by George Friderich Handel

“O Rest in the Lord” by Felix Mendelssohn

“Eternal Life” by Olive Dungan

“Stabat Mater” by Giovanni Pergolesi