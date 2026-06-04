These saxes bridge the classical tradition with modern innovation

In this concert recorded on Nov. 16, 2025, the Lotus Quartet shares a remarkable collection of pieces that highlight the classical versatility of the saxophone.

Formed in 2022 in Tempe, Arizona, the group recently took home the coveted Gold Medal at the 2024 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition in the Senior Winds division, and they are fresh off the release of their brilliant debut album, aptly titled Bloom.

Jerick Meagher, baritone saxophonist with the group, thanked the San Antonio Chamber Music Society at the concert for their hospitality, and added, “This city is wonderful. We have felt very at home already in the few days that we've been in San Antonio, and we're looking forward to exploring the town a little bit more.”

The next day, the quartet visited students at Northeast ISD’s Johnson HS at an outreach event and masterclass.

Listen to their full concert using the audio player at the top of this page, and be delighted by the way saxophones can express “classical” music sensibilities.

Recording and mixing by Chris Cline of Civilian Audio

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