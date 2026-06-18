Lyrical music by Amy Beach with the Balourdet Quartet

January 25, 2026 was a freezing cold day in San Antonio, and it had been raining the night before. Still, a sizable crowd gingerly made their way to Trinity Baptist Church for this concert featuring the Balourdet Quartet, presented by the San Antonio Chamber Music Society.

The program features two deeply expressive works by American composer Amy Beach, plus Maurice Ravel's "String Quartet in F Major," a perfect example of texture and rhythmic vitality.

Pianist Daniel Anastasio joins the strings for one number in this concert recorded by Chris Cline of Civilian Audio.

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