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Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Lyrical music by Amy Beach with the Balourdet Quartet

By Nathan Cone
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:59 PM CDT
Members of the Balourdet Quartet, following their performance in Jan. 2026.
San Antonio Chamber Music Society
Members of the Balourdet Quartet, following their performance in Jan. 2026.

January 25, 2026 was a freezing cold day in San Antonio, and it had been raining the night before. Still, a sizable crowd gingerly made their way to Trinity Baptist Church for this concert featuring the Balourdet Quartet, presented by the San Antonio Chamber Music Society.

The program features two deeply expressive works by American composer Amy Beach, plus Maurice Ravel's "String Quartet in F Major," a perfect example of texture and rhythmic vitality.

Pianist Daniel Anastasio joins the strings for one number in this concert recorded by Chris Cline of Civilian Audio.

PROGRAM:

  • Amy Beach - String Quartet in One Movement
  • Maurice Ravel - String Quartet in F Major
  • Amy Beach - Piano Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 67
Tags
Performance Saturday chamber musicClassical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone