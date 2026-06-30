An Alamo City Fourth with Heart of Texas Concert Band

Happy 250th birthday, America! This week, we are celebrating Independence Day with a great holiday tradition recorded right here in South Texas. Each year on July 4, the Heart of Texas Concert Band takes the stage for their celebration, titled "An Alamo City Fourth."

This program was recorded on July 4, 2025 at Trinity Baptist Church. Under the direction of conductor Mark Rogers, the band delivered a sweeping, patriotic program with some wonderful guest collaborators including the River City Ringers handbell choir, and the Cedar Mountain Chorale.

Hear traditional favorites from John Philip Sousa, choral classics, and a special reading of words by Abraham Lincoln on a piece by Randol Alan Bass called “A New Birth of Freedom.”

PROGRAM:



The Phantom Regiment — Leroy Anderson

To You, America! — William Grant Still

A New Birth of Freedom — Randol Alan Bass

Battle Hymn of the Republic — Howe/Steffe

Early Light — Carolyn Bremer

Irving Berlin's Songs for America — I. Berlin, arr. by James Swearingen

This is My Country — Raye/Jacobs

The Thunderer — John Philip Sousa

A Symphony on Themes of John Philip Sousa — Ira Hearshen

Fervent Freedom — Michael Mazzatenta

Make Our Garden Grow — L. Bernstein/R. Wilbur

The Stars and Stripes Forever — John Philip Sousa