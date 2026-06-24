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Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Summer Tales with The Orchestra San Antonio

By Nathan Cone
Published June 24, 2026 at 5:52 PM CDT
José Luis Gómez
Courtesy photo
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The Orchestra San Antonio
José Luis Gómez

This week we're taking you to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and a concert featuring their resident company The Orchestra San Antonio, guest conducted by José Luis Gómez. We'll go on a journey to Andalusia through music by Georges Bizet, and will spin tales from 1001 Arabian Nights, with music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Along the way, we’ll hear Cameron Renshaw, a young cellist that NPR called "a born entertainer," playing music by Tchaikovsky.

PROGRAM:

  • Georges Bizet: Selections from "Carmen"
  • Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme
  • Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
Tags
Performance Saturday ClassicalThe Orchestra San Antonio
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone