Listen to Gurwitz bronze medalist Young Sun Choi perform at San Fernando Cathedral

At this concert in San Fernando Cathedral, pianist Young Sun Choi told the audience she expected they'd be familiar with most of the composers on the program: Mozart, J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy.

But there was one piece she revisited from her first round performance at the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition that she felt might be surprising. That was Carl Vine's Piano Sonata No. 1.

"I thought this piece might be shocking to the judges and the audience, and for the first round I really needed to be stand out," Choi explained to the capacity crowd at San Fernando. "So yeah, I thought it might work. And it did work! I got my bronze medal," she said to applause and laughter.

Enjoy this full recital that spans the baroque to the 20th century, also including passionate lyricism from Romantic-era composer Frederic Chopin.

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