'American Harmony' with The Orchestra San Antonio: from north to south

This concert program featuring the Orchestra San Antonio traces the evolution of the American sound, not just of our United States, but of central and south America, jazz, and a European view of America, through Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, "From the New World."

Conductor Leonardo Pineda shared at the concert that the pieces on the program are all "immediate, expressive and deeply human," and full of "melodies that stay with you."

Trumpet sensation Pacho Flores joined the orchestra for a Daniel Freiberg's "Crónicas Latinoamericanas," a piece that is "never the same" whenever it's performed, as Pineda noted at the concert. That's because of the strong jazz element that calls for musicians to improvise on the spot.

Flores wowed the audience with his fiery technique, and then joined the orchestra for a medley of popular songs from Brazilian composers, including Antonio Carlos Jobim's "Corcovado."

Taken together, this program lives up to its name, "American Harmony," and as Pineda said, "a single musical story unfolding across time."

PROGRAM:



Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from 'On the Town'

Daniel Freiberg: Crónicas Latinoamericanas

Antonio Carlos Jobim: Corcovado

Jacob do Bandolim: Doce de Côco

Pixinguinha: Um a Zero

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"