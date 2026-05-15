Cantus Solis sings on light, displacement, and home
This program, recorded on April 12 at Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Concert Hall, features the San Antonio-based a cappella choir Cantus Solis. This wasn’t just an evening of music; it was a mission-driven event, serving as a fundraiser for RAICES Texas, an organization dedicated to migrant justice and legal services for refugees. The program reflects themes of light, displacement, and the universal search for "home."
PROGRAM:
- James MacMillan – “O Radiant Dawn”
- Ola Gjello – “Northern Lights”
- Dan Forrest – “The Sun Never Says”
- Max Reger – “Nachtlied”
- Sarah Quartel – “Sing My Child”
- Peter Louis Van Dijk – “Horizons”
- Sten Kallman – “Berusa Er”
- Stephen Paulus – “The Road Home”
- Paul Caldwell & Sean Ivory – “Ain’t No Grave Can Hold My Body Down”
- Don Macdonald – “When the Earth Stands Still”
- J.K. Alwood – "Uncloudy Day"