© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Cantus Solis sings on light, displacement, and home

By Nathan Cone
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:55 PM CDT
Cantus Solis, at Ruth Taylor Concert Hall.
Courtesy of Cantus Solis
Cantus Solis, at Ruth Taylor Concert Hall.

This program, recorded on April 12 at Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Concert Hall, features the San Antonio-based a cappella choir Cantus Solis. This wasn’t just an evening of music; it was a mission-driven event, serving as a fundraiser for RAICES Texas, an organization dedicated to migrant justice and legal services for refugees. The program reflects themes of light, displacement, and the universal search for "home."

PROGRAM:

  • James MacMillan – “O Radiant Dawn”
  • Ola Gjello – “Northern Lights”
  • Dan Forrest – “The Sun Never Says”
  • Max Reger – “Nachtlied”
  • Sarah Quartel – “Sing My Child”
  • Peter Louis Van Dijk – “Horizons”
  • Sten Kallman – “Berusa Er”
  • Stephen Paulus – “The Road Home”
  • Paul Caldwell & Sean Ivory – “Ain’t No Grave Can Hold My Body Down”
  • Don Macdonald – “When the Earth Stands Still”
  • J.K. Alwood – "Uncloudy Day"
Tags
Performance Saturday choral musicClassical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone