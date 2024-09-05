Anna and Her Sisters

The Classical Music Institute of San Antonio celebrates the "pioneering spirit" of three women composers on this program, recorded live at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on June 14, 2024.

Over the years, composers who were not white males have not only had to fight to get their music heard, but for basic rights, and the centerpiece of the show is a quintet by suffragette Dame Ethyl Smyth. Born in England in 1858, Smyth joined the Women’s Social and Political Union in 1910, voicing her support for votes for women. She composed a March for Women in 1911, and shortly after devoted herself entirely to the movement, even going to prison for throwing stones at the home of a politician who opposed women’s suffrage. Following her release, she wrote about it—in music. In 1922, she was granted damehood for her work. Hear the String Quintet in E major by Smyth at about 14 minutes into this program that also includes music by Amy Beach and Anna Clyne.

PROGRAM

